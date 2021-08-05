Rift Tour Walkthrough: Where Are the Rift Tour Posters in ‘Fortnite’?

In the run-up to an Ariana Grande performance, Fortnite has recently added three limited-time objectives for players to fulfill.

What is the Rift Tour, and how does it work?

The Rift Tour, fronted by Ariana Grande and taking place this weekend on Fortnite Island, is a virtual concert that you can attend.

This event, like the recent Easy Life show, will take advantage of the video game setting to provide players with novel ways to interact with one another and the musical performance itself. Meanwhile, there will be a number of unlockables available, which you can obtain by attending the performance or spending V-bucks in the item store.

This website has already broken down everything you need to know about the concert, including a schedule of showtimes and a list of all the available cosmetics.

Interact with the Rift Tour Posters in the Rift Tour Quest Walkthrough

Fortnite has been updated with three new missions that are specifically themed around the impending Ariana Grande concert to help generate excitement for the show.

One of these limited-time objectives requires you to “interact with the Rift Tour posters” strewn over the island. These materials can be found at the alliteratively called “Corny Complex,” “Retail Row,” “Lazy Lake,” “Misty Meadows,” or “Believer Beach,” among other locations.

To finish the quest, simply approach any of these posters and press the engage button (whichever control you use to pick up weapons and open chests). You will be rewarded with a “Rift-Sterpiece” spray if you complete this task.

This website has put together a guide with the poster locations to aid you on your hunt.

