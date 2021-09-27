Richarlison provides an injury update for Everton as his recuperation progresses.

As he continues his comeback from injury, Richarlison has been filmed working out in Everton’s gym.

With a knee injury sustained in the 3-1 win against Burnley at Goodison Park earlier this month, the Brazil international has missed all three of his team’s recent matches.

In the second half of the Blues’ triumph, the attacker was involved in a questionable challenge with James Tarkowski, but he carried on before being replaced by Salomon Rondon in the 81st minute.

The 24-year-old has now missed defeats to Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers, as well as this weekend’s success over Norwich City.

Richarlison, on the other hand, has turned to social media to inform followers on his status as the team prepares to travel to Manchester United on Saturday.

While working out in the gym at Finch Farm with teammate Allan, the Brazilian was initially videoed by the club’s director of medical services Danny Donachie.

As his recovery progresses, the Everton star can be seen walking backwards and dragging some weights across the floor in workouts aimed to strengthen his legs.

Richarlison then updated his social media accounts with another update.

The Brazilian shared a close-up of his knee on his Instagram story while working hard on a leg machine at the gym, demonstrating that his ailment is on the mend.

Benitez announced last week that Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Seamus Coleman will not be available for international action due to injuries at their respective clubs.

The Everton man was not included in the Brazil team announced last Friday, but his recent activity in the gym could indicate that he will play against Manchester United if his recuperation continues.