Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain takes a harsh dig at the BBC.

Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain was in tears after mocking the BBC on today’s show.

The 65-year-old presenter was co-hosting the ITV news programme with Susanna Reid on Wednesday.

One of the issues the duo discussed on their most recent program was the BBC’s new logo, which was unveiled in an effort to modernize the brand.

Richard stated, ” “The BBC is frequently criticized for being set in its ways.

“It was past time for a significant shift. They spent an unknown amount of money on this.

“The new BBC logo is shown below. I mean, I’m scarcely able to look at it.” The ITV hosts burst out laughing as they unveiled the new logo, which they chastised for being too similar to the previous one.

“The future is so bright we have to wear shades,” Richard cynically said.

The presenters continued to mock the BBC by revealing their attempt at a new Good Morning Britain logo, which consisted of little more than the show’s name written in a different font.

“This is a little more dramatically different than the BBC one,” Susanna laughed.

Richard then inquired about the differences between the two logos, to which Susanna said that the smaller design had more white space.

Kevin Maguire, who was on the panel at the time, interjected to emphasize how much he liked the new logo.

“It appears to be significantly better,” he remarked, “but I hope all expenses were spared.”

Richard was taken aback by the logo, and he concluded the episode with a dig at the BBC.

He stated, ” “The BBC is similar to Millwall fans. They are despised by everyone, but they are unconcerned.” The encounter had viewers of the show on Twitter in fits of laughter.

Scott stated, ” “The new #BBC logo is mocked by #GMB. It makes you happy to see it.” “Not #GMB ripping the #BBC,” MBR added. “I adore the way @GMB just took the p**s out of the new BBC logos!” Dave said.