Richard Arnold of Good Morning Britain takes a “rude” dig at Kate Garraway’s dress.

Richard Arnold of Good Morning Britain poked fun at Kate Garraway’s dress on today’s show.

Kate and Ben Shepherd co-hosted Friday’s edition of the ITV news series.

Richard got distracted by Kate’s colorful attire while anchoring his entertainment section before the regular team took over hosting duties.

“Sorry, I’ve just been thrown by Kate popping into the studio,” he explained. She like a Chewits bag.”

In the studio, a laugh could be heard before journalist Pip Thomson, who was reading the morning’s headlines, defended Kate’s outfit.

“He’s really rude!” she exclaimed. Let’s get Alex, who’s a lot nicer, to deal with the weather.”

When Ben and Kate took over hosting responsibilities at 6:30 a.m., the Tipping Point host couldn’t help but make a joke about the jibe and burst out laughing.

“What is your issue?” Kate inquired.

“Well, as Richard indicated, you’ve come as a packet of Chewits,” Ben replied.

The 54-year-old brushed aside the remarks, saying she hoped her floral ensemble would bring some brightness to the show, which was discussing “bleak” news stories including the food scarcity problem.

“We’re desperate to provide joy this morning, even with our clothes, it’s very bleak,” Kate added.

“Are we in the midst of another winter of discontent, like the one in 1979? So I’m attempting to recreate the free love era of the early 1970s. Aquarius is the sign of the zodiac.