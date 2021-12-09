RFOX, the industry leader in immersive metaverse experiences, has announced the sale of its second virtual land.

RFOX announced the imminent sale of its newest virtual land holdings within the RFOX VALT metaverse in a recent press release. The SHOPs will be located in RFOX VALT’s gaming-themed quarter, Arkamoto, and will be open to all types of enterprises.

How is RFOX, a worldwide metaverse corporation, spearheading the charge in the metaverse movement?

RFOX, a metaverse startup launched in 2018, has worked on a number of inventions that use cutting-edge technology to create effective business models in emerging areas. RFOX has spent the last several years establishing businesses from the ground up, resulting in high-growth businesses in industries such as online media, digital banking, gaming, e-commerce, NFT assets, and others. These businesses form an ecosystem that allows RFOX to maintain its position as a digital economy leader.

RFOX has focused on creating a suitable ecosystem in which all of its initiatives may work together and create synergies for higher growth while building its ventures. RFOX envisioned a metaverse that is interoperable and easy to use, allowing everyone to benefit from full digital and financial inclusion.

The phrase “metaverse” refers to online 3D virtual spaces where individuals can socialize, play games, work, build things, and earn and trade bitcoin. While there is still some discussion over how the metaverse will manifest itself, several experts agree that it will most likely be the Internet’s future, and early adopters like RFOX are in a unique position to create that future.

As a result, using the RFOX VALT, RFOX set out to create a metaverse for everyone.

RFOX has been developing the RFOX VALT as an open-platform and interoperable metaverse with significant merchants, active blockchain community participants, and compatibility for many blockchains since 2018.

The RFOX VALT is an interactive and totally immersive experience that blends retail, entertainment, and gaming components to create a unique and distinct virtual reality. It is RFOX’s first foray into the metaverse. Users can utilize the RFOX VALT to: RFOX formally introduced the RFOX VALT to the public in September with a virtual land sale in which a total of 25 SHOPs, or digital stores within the metaverse, were auctioned and sold for a total of 29,503,803 FOX, which was equivalent to USD 1.4 million at the time of the auction and is now worth USD 5.15 million, according to CoinGecko data.

RFOX is holding a new auction this month. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.