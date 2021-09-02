Revert Back To Windows 10 Alert for Windows 11 Insider Testers With Older PCs

Users of the Insider tester version of Windows 11 on older PCs received a notification urging them to restore to Windows 10.

Windows 11 Insider testers were notified this week that their machines were ineligible and that they should install Windows 10 in order to continue in the program. After executing a clean install on their older devices, users received the alerts when attempting to enroll in the Insider Program.

“On Windows 11, your device is not eligible to join the Windows Insider Program. According to MSPowerUser, the notification reads, “Please install Windows 10 to participate in the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview Channel.”

According to reports, the warning to revert was only sent to individuals using the Windows 11 beta on older PCs. According to ARSTechnica, a user using Windows 11 on a Dell Latitude 3379 with a Core i3-6100U and a Dell XPS 13 9333 with a Core i5-4210U reports that his PCs continue to download and install fresh updates from the Dev and Beta channels.

Meanwhile, a Windows Insider tester using Windows 11 on an ineligible PC told ZDNet that he tried to follow the instructions after receiving the notification. However, the link to sign up for the Insider Program was no longer active.

Microsoft executives have stated that many older PCs will be excluded from the list of devices eligible for the new operating system upgrade in order to ensure Windows 11 dependability and security.

Users with devices that aren’t on the list can perform a manual upgrade on older computers. They can use the Media Creation Tool to build Windows 11 installation media.

Manual upgrades on ineligible devices, on the other hand, leave the PC in an unsupported state. This implies that security and driver updates will not be provided by Windows Update for these devices.

Microsoft has warned people running the Windows 11 previews in Dev and Beta versions to move out as the channel will soon stop testing the OS as the official public launch date approaches on Oct. 5. Microsoft has stated that it will continue to support Windows 10 until 2025.