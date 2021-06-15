Restocking of Xbox Series X at GameStop, Antonline, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, and Other Retailers

Restocks of the Xbox Series X are expected this week at several shops.

Unlike the elusive PS5, there are a limited number of next-gen Xbox consoles available for purchase. However, the consoles are still quite limited and, as a result, can be extremely expensive.

Many expect demand for Xbox hardware to increase after Sunday’s E3 demonstration confirmed that games like Starfield and Redfall will be Microsoft exclusives and that the Game Pass service will have numerous high-profile releases upon launch.

Here is the most up-to-date resupply information to assist you get your hands on either an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S.

Xbox Series X Restock at GameStop

At GameStop, all next-generation Xbox consoles are sold out. Following rumors that the corporation has just refilled its nationwide stocks, analysts believe that this could alter at any time during the week. According to trackers, these additional devices will very certainly be posted to the internet store tomorrow (June 16).

In addition, there are speculations of special events at GameStop stores next Tuesday and Wednesday, where both Nintendo and Xbox systems would purportedly be added to their store shelves.

Check out GameStop’s Xbox Series X replenishment.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

At the time of writing, you can still buy an Xbox Series X from Walmart, but it’ll set you back $928—and that’s not even a bundle. Given that fresh GameStop stock is due this week, it might be worth waiting until you can obtain a better offer.

Elsewhere, the Xbox Series S console is in stock for $424.00.

Check Xbox Series X restock at Walmart.

Amazon Xbox Series X Restock

You are currently unable to add an Xbox Series X to your Amazon basket in the U.S, but you can place an order for the less-expensive Xbox Series S.

While the latter is technically not in stock right now, a message on its product page indicates that the inventory will be updated shortly, and that you purchase it in advance.

Check Xbox Series X restock at Amazon.

Sam’s Club Xbox Series X Restock

Sam’s Club had the Xbox Series X available yesterday, bundled in with a PDP ultra-slim charger and a RIG 400 Headset. This. This is a brief summary.