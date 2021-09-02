Respawn removes advanced movement technology from Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment stunned both casual and professional “Apex Legends” players when they opted to remove tap-strafing, a sophisticated movement method that allowed players to turn abrupt angles without losing momentum.

The makers made the announcement to the followers via Twitter in a short but direct statement. According to Respawn, tap-strafing was eliminated from “Apex Legends” after much thought.

Due to a lack of counter-play against it and its inaccessibility to controller users, the movement technique was apparently deleted. Its selection was influenced by the fact that mobility abilities aggravate it.

Players employ the tap-strafing technique to quickly turn corners and avoid gunfire. It’s done by sliding in mid-air and repeatedly clicking the forward movement button while holding the left or right strafe key. Because the Source Engine registers forward movement every time a movement key is pushed, this strategy essentially abuses it.

Tap-strafing is normally accomplished by rapidly tapping the forward movement key or rebinding the action to the mouse wheel, as this replicates rapid tapping without putting too much strain on the player. As a result, tap-strafing on controller joysticks is not possible.

The “Apex Legends” community is split between those who welcome the removal of tap-strafing and those who believe Respawn took away a fun mobility skill. Tap-strafing is widely regarded as one of the most significant obstacles between low and high-level play, making its removal perplexing to players who have used it for years.

Other “Apex” fans applauded the removal of tap-strafing, claiming that it will make the game feel more balanced for everyone, especially now that cross-play is available. Some console gamers, on the other hand, said that tap-strafing was never an issue for them, and that Respawn should reduce controller aim assist to compensate.

In the next patch, tap-strafing will be eliminated from the game. Many high-ranking streamers and professional team players have been vocal over the elimination of the method on social media, according to Dexerto, with many claiming that Respawn eliminated an advanced tactic only to appeal to the casual public.

Patch 10.1 for “Apex Legends” is set to come in just a few days. If Respawn listens to player input, it’s possible that their decision will be reversed before the new version is released.