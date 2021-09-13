Residents in ‘fire trap’ flats are sleeping in fear.

After a fire broke out in a room where cannabis plants were being grown, residents in Runcorn flats with combustible cladding are sleeping in fear.

Following a call that alarms had been activated, five fire engines arrived to The Deck in Runcorn.

Residents were evacuated while firemen investigated for the cause of the fire, but no fire was discovered.

“The crew were unable to enter the flat where the alarm was sounding, but there was no sign of any smoke, either internally or externally, and after using a thermal imaging camera they could not find any signs of any heat source coming from the flat,” Cheshire Fire & Rescue told The Washington Newsday.

Residents were sent back to their houses after the fire department reset the alarm system and waited 30 minutes with no sound.

However, around 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, they could smell smoke and feared a fire was still burning.

Mike Daine, 72, and his wife live immediately across the street from the property in question in a fifth-floor flat. He smelled “something like an industrial carpet melting,” he said.

“I was on 101 for ages,” he told The Washington Newsday, “and then my neighbor knocked and said, ‘I think there is a fire in that flat,’ and she contacted the fire department.”

Cheshire Fire was called back and smashed through the door of the flat, where they discovered “remains of a small burning fire” that had been extinguished.

“We know of the risk of [fire], and we’ve had false alarms,” the retired NHS worker told The Washington Newsday. As part of my employment, I’ve had to deal with some horrible circumstances, but that one shattered me the other day.”

The fire alarm in that unit failed to sound when firefighters reset the system due to a tampered alarm in a room where a “limited number” of cannabis plants were planted.

“Conditions in the room of origin ensured the fire did not develop,” a representative for the complex’s management agent, Scanlans, told The Washington Newsday. The space was properly insulated and sealed, and the room’s oxygen supply was restricted.”

