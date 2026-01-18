Resident Evil Requiem Unveils Dual Protagonists and New Features Ahead of February Launch

Capcom has officially revealed major details about its upcoming survival horror title, *Resident Evil Requiem*, ahead of its February 27, 2026, release. The game introduces an exciting new chapter in the franchise, marked by dual protagonists, gameplay innovations, and an array of high-profile collaborations.

Dual Protagonists and Evolving Gameplay

The latest installment in the *Resident Evil* series features two playable characters: the seasoned DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy and FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, a new addition to the franchise. This dual-character setup is a significant departure from past entries, offering both varying narrative perspectives and diverse gameplay styles. According to Capcom, Leon’s combat-heavy style is designed to appeal to fans of action-focused gameplay, while Grace’s more vulnerable nature adds a return to survival horror roots.

Leon’s segments emphasize high-octane action, with the character armed to the teeth and capable of wielding a variety of weapons, including a chainsaw. His ability to parry attacks and target specific body parts for strategic takedowns offers players a dynamic approach to combat. In contrast, Grace’s story harkens back to *Resident Evil 2* and *Resident Evil 7*, where ammo is scarce and the focus shifts to evasion and survival. One standout mechanic is her use of a crafting system that allows players to transform infected blood into weapons or tools, providing a gruesome yet strategic element to gameplay.

Adding to the tension, *Resident Evil Requiem* features evolved zombies that retain eerie fragments of their former lives, such as a chef zombie who continues to prepare food. Players can observe these creatures for clues on how to navigate dangerous environments or even avoid conflict altogether. In some encounters, zombies may engage in dialogue with Grace, further deepening the game’s unsettling atmosphere.

Technical Innovations and Accessibility

In terms of accessibility, *Resident Evil Requiem* introduces several difficulty modes, including a “Casual Mode” for newcomers and a “Standard (Classic)” mode that brings back the iconic ink ribbon save system, a nostalgic touch for longtime fans. The game also supports both first- and third-person perspectives, with Grace’s sections played in first-person for immersion and Leon’s in third-person for action-focused sequences.

Graphically, the game will leverage advanced technologies such as NVIDIA’s DLSS 4 and path-tracing for high-end PC players, ensuring top-tier visuals. Additionally, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with GeForce NOW support for lower-spec systems.

Capcom is also stepping up its collaborations, with Porsche designing a custom Cayenne Turbo GT that will appear in the game as Leon’s personal vehicle. Hamilton Watch Co. is producing real-world versions of the watches worn by Leon and Grace, with only 2,000 units being made. Other merchandise includes 1/6 scale figures of the protagonists and a special Amiibo featuring Grace, set to release in summer 2026.

Special editions of the game will include a Deluxe Edition with extra content such as costumes and skins, while the Premium Steelbook Edition offers exclusive items like a lenticular card. For those who pre-order, Grace’s “Apocalypse” outfit will be available, and Nintendo Switch 2 owners will get the *Resident Evil Generation Pack*, bundled with *Resident Evil 7*, *Village*, and *Requiem*.

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, Capcom will also host *Resident Evil Symphony of Legacy* concerts in various regions, including Japan, North America, and Europe, allowing fans to celebrate the franchise’s musical history in grand style.

With its innovative mechanics, dual protagonists, and immersive gameplay, *Resident Evil Requiem* is shaping up to be a landmark title in the series. As the February launch date approaches, fans are eager to experience what promises to be one of the most ambitious entries in the franchise’s storied history.