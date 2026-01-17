Resident Evil Requiem Unveils Dual Protagonists and Global Launch

Capcom has confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated Resident Evil Requiem, set to launch worldwide on February 27, 2026. The news came during a major digital Resident Evil Showcase on January 16, 2026, unveiling exciting details about the game’s features, its protagonist duality, and special collaborations in celebration of the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Two Protagonists, Dual Gameplay Experiences

Resident Evil Requiem will be available across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Games Store, and the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. This installment will feature a dual-protagonist approach, allowing players to experience the story through both returning hero Leon S. Kennedy and new character, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. Capcom promises an unprecedented blend of action and survival horror with these two characters, offering players distinct gameplay experiences. Director Koshi Nakanishi explained that Grace’s segments will draw on the tense survival horror elements of Resident Evil 2 and 7, while Leon’s action-packed scenes will be reminiscent of Resident Evil 4. The game lets players switch seamlessly between first-person and third-person perspectives, enhancing immersion and player agency.

In terms of gameplay, Leon’s segments are action-focused, where he can utilize a range of weapons, including a new hatchet for close combat. He can pin zombies against walls and even perform finishing moves by parrying enemy attacks. Meanwhile, Grace’s parts of the game will bring the classic survival horror experience, featuring limited resources, a focus on inventory management, and the crafting of weapons using infected blood. Grace also wields the Requiem assault revolver, a powerful but limited resource weapon. According to Nakanishi, this dual experience creates a range of emotional highs and lows, giving players the best of both action and horror.

The game will also feature a unique take on zombies. These aren’t the typical slow-moving undead but retain memories and behaviors from their former lives, such as a chef zombie obsessed with cooking or a singer zombie who continues to sing. Some zombies will even attempt to communicate with Grace, adding an unsettling layer of tragedy to the game’s atmosphere.

Collaborations and Collectibles

In addition to gameplay, Capcom is celebrating Resident Evil’s 30th anniversary with limited-edition collaborations. Swiss watchmaker Hamilton has designed two watches, modeled after those worn by Leon and Grace in the game, with only 2,000 units of each available. Porsche has also contributed by creating a custom Cayenne Turbo GT, Leon’s vehicle in the game, made with advanced 3D printing technology. For collectors, 1/6 scale figures of the two protagonists will be available in fall 2026, allowing fans to display their favorite characters.

To commemorate the anniversary, Capcom will hold orchestral concerts across Japan, North America, and Europe under the banner “Resident Evil Symphony of Legacy.” These concerts will bring the haunting music of the franchise to life in a series of performances.

On the technological side, Resident Evil Requiem will utilize NVIDIA’s DLSS 4 and path-tracing technology, enhancing performance and image quality for high-end PC players. For those with less powerful systems, GeForce NOW ensures players can enjoy the game across various devices, including mobile and TV platforms that support the service.

Capcom is also offering various editions to cater to different players. The Deluxe Edition includes extra costumes, weapon skins, and screen filters, while pre-orders come with an exclusive “Apocalypse” costume for Grace. Nintendo fans will also get a special edition Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, styled in gunmetal black, and a Grace-themed amiibo, set to release in Summer 2026. Exclusive Resident Evil-themed items will be unlocked in Fortnite for those purchasing the game via the Epic Games Store.

For those looking to dive deeper into the franchise, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will be bundled with Resident Evil Requiem for Nintendo Switch 2 players on launch day, offering a comprehensive Resident Evil experience.

With its innovative gameplay, strong ties to the series’ legacy, and an array of exciting collaborations, Resident Evil Requiem is shaping up to be a must-play for fans old and new. Mark your calendars for February 27, 2026, as Capcom delivers another chapter in the iconic survival horror saga.