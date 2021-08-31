Renato Sanches is on his way to Liverpool, and Divock Origi has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

It’s the final day of the transfer window, and Liverpool is still being linked with incoming and exiting players.

Although Ibrahima Konate remains the Reds’ only summer addition, much to the chagrin of some fans, there is still time for the club to complete more transactions.

With the exits of Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, Michael Edwards and the Liverpool leadership will have to address gaps in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Here’s all the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the world as the transfer market closes at 11 p.m.

Divock Origi’s future, Nat Phillips’ stance, Xherdan Shaqiri’s position, and the condition of play on Liverpool’s transfer deadline day

Sanches, Renato

The Portuguese midfielder had already been mentioned as a possible replacement for Wijnaldum, and he is apparently on his way to the Premier League – but not to Liverpool.

Sanches, who was a vital player for Lille’s title-winning team last season, has regained his image in France after a difficult move to Bayern Munich and a loan spell at Swansea.

Despite Lille earlier stating that Sanches would remain at the club, he has been linked with a surprise loan move to Wolves, considering the club’s Portuguese links.

He was still a teenager when he helped Portugal win Euro 2016 at the age of 24, and he has since earned a recall to the national team.

Origi, Divock

Divock Origi has been linked with a move away from Liverpool throughout the summer, but he is still a Reds player with hours remaining in the transfer window.

On Monday evening, Sky Sports News’ Dhamesh Sheth revealed that the Belgian forward was being pursued by “a couple” Premier League clubs.

Liverpool, according to the source, will not contemplate a loan deal for the 26-year-old and will only consider permanent offers.

Despite being told he was free to depart, the Reds are unsure whether they would sanction a trade for Origi this late in the window, with the club having little time to seek a potential successor.

Bissouma, Yves

According to reports, the Reds enquired about the Brighton player late last week.