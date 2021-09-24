Remembering Roy Castle, an incredible guy whose influence continues to this day.

“You board the bus and put your faith in the driver.”

Those were Roy Castle’s exact statements during one of his Liverpool interviews.

I had the good fortune to meet Roy several times in the final year of his life after inviting him to support the lung cancer charity I had founded three years prior and on which, after his death, we named after him in honor of all he had done for us.

“You board the bus and put your trust in the driver.” That was his modest method of showing his faith, and it was how he spent the final months of his life.

When it became evident that he wouldn’t make it, he’d respond, “If that’s what God wants, then it’s all right with me.”

What an incredible man, and what an example of faith – and courage – and how to deal with life’s challenges. He was genuinely extraordinary in his acceptance of his sickness and prognosis.

And he maintained his sense of humour throughout. I tried to make light of it the first time I met him after he had lost all of his hair due to chemotherapy by joking, “You’re just like me now, Roy.”

“Oh no,” he exclaimed quickly, “my hair will regrow!”

And he’d smile – who can forget his enormous smile, even though he was terminally ill and dying?

Roy had just gotten out of the hospital when we planned his epic three-day train tour around the country to raise money for a lung cancer research center in Liverpool. And he was in agony and on morphine, but he was willing to go without the injections so that he could greet the crowds and conduct the television and radio interviews.

These used to weary him to the point where he would collapse back into his railroad bed. He hadn’t been able to consume solid food in three weeks and could only drink liquids, which were tough to come by.

