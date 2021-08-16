Remedy Entertainment has announced that ‘Alan Wake 2′ has ‘moved into full production.’

Remedy Entertainment is recognized for its story-driven action games such as “Alan Wake,” “Max Payne,” “Quantum Break,” and “Control,” and fans expect “Alan Wake 2” to be released soon.

Epic Games has signed a publishing deal with Remedy for two projects that are apparently set in the same brand. These projects, according to industry watchers and enthusiasts, have something to do with “Alan Wake.”

Following the release of Remedy’s most recent investor’s report, which provided updates on these projects, speculation regarding the game’s sequel grew even more.

The story doesn’t say much, but it does say that “Remedy’s AAA gaming project with Epic Games has moved into full production, and a second, smaller-scale game is still in full development mode.” This AAA project is thought to be “Alan Wake 2,” despite the fact that it hasn’t been formally confirmed.

Given the length of the production process, fans are unlikely to see game footage anytime soon. However, if the claim is correct, it is fantastic news for “Alan Wake” fans who have been waiting for the game for almost 10 years.

Following Remedy’s announcement that company had struck a partnership with Epic Games, rumors regarding a sequel began to circulate online. The popular hero Alan Wake was later reintroduced in the second expansion of the hit shooter game “Control.”

Many fans feel that was Remedy Entertainment’s way of hinting at a sequel to the game. Jeff Grubb, a GamesBeat reporter and industry insider, revealed some intriguing insights about the game in March.

“I’ve heard that Remedy is going to make Alan Wake 2 alongside Epic,” the insider revealed on a live stream. [Alan Wake] was the subject of a bidding war, but Epic had the better publishing deal.”

Remedy Entertainment reportedly failed to fund “Alan Wake 2” despite acquiring the license from Microsoft in 2019. However, the project appeared to have advanced successfully thanks to Epic Games’ support and resources.

Multiple games are also on the way, according to the most recent investor report. For the spin-off of “Control,” Remedy has struck a development and co-publishing contract with 505 Games.