Remakes, not remasters, of ‘Grand Theft Auto 3,’ ‘Vice City,’ and ‘San Andreas’ are reportedly in the works.

The game “Grand Theft Auto 5” is still a smash hit. While Rockstar Games has yet to comment on “GTA 6,” a fresh rumor suggests that the company is working on remakes of “Grand Theft Auto 3,” “Vice City,” and “San Andreas” (“GTA Trilogy”).

It was previously speculated that the games might be remastered.

On Wednesday, bobbynewbie, a Reddit user, reshared a forum debate between “GTA” fans and Mach1bud, a member of the Rockstar Games team. According to the dialogue, the game studio is considering redoing the original “GTA Trilogy,” which includes “GTA 3,” “Vice City,” and “San Andreas.”

One Redditor wondered if the phrase remake referred to the remastered “Mafia” games. Mach1bud verified this, stating that the games would look better than “GTA 5,” but not as good as “Red Dead Redemption 2.” Unfortunately, the data is a little sloppy and doesn’t reveal anything about the “GTA Trilogy.”

Take-Two Interactive, interestingly, teased some facts regarding the alleged remakes. The corporation cited “new incarnations of previously published titles” in its most recent financial report, lending credence to “GTA Trilogy” speculations.

Take-Two appears to have announced that three of the six previously released titles would receive fresh revisions in a conference slide obtained on Twitter by the user GTANet. “Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced,” “Grand Theft Auto Online,” and “Kerbal Space Program” are among them.

This leaves three undisclosed titles in line for updates, one of which might be the rumored “GTA Trilogy.” “Take-conference Two’s slides have stated what the six editions of previously published titles were, including GTAV E&E, GTAO Standalone, Kerbal Space Program… and three unannounced,” the Twitter user said.

Industry insider GTA 6 NEWS went even farther, tweeting, “GRAND THEFT AUTO trilogy is discreetly confirmed yet again.” There are three unannounced ‘NEW versions of previously released titles.’

These details are not official, yet they are intriguing.