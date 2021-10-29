Release Dates and Platforms for ‘Star Ocean: The Divine Force’

During the State of Play broadcast in October, a new edition in the Star Ocean brand was introduced.

If you’re unfamiliar with State of Plays, they’re semi-regular livestreams (hosted by Sony) that showcase forthcoming PlayStation platform releases. Recent examples have concentrated on specific games, such as Deathloop and Horizon: Forbidden West, but the October presentation was more of a broad overview of what’s coming up in 2021 and beyond.

Those expecting updates on PS5 blockbusters will likely be disappointed, as the broadcast focused primarily on indie and niche titles. You don’t have to read the whole thing because Washington Newsday has already produced a full overview of the State of Play. After all, it was a touch lackluster in comparison to prior Sony livestreams.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force, on the other hand, was one game that did manage to turn a few heads.

‘Star Ocean: The Divine Force’: What Is It?

Star Ocean is a franchise that has been active since 1996 and has a devoted following.

Unlike many other Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs), however, there haven’t been a rush of sequels since that launch. Over the span of decades, entries have been randomly dropped here and there, frequently with six or seven years between them, and there have only been five mainline trips to yet.

For comparison’s sake, Final Fantasy (which isn’t much older than Star Ocean) has cranked out 15 numbered titles and over 100 overall releases when you factor in spinoffs and remakes.

Integrity and Faithlessness, the most recent significant game in the Star Ocean series, was released in 2016. Since then, fans have had to make do with updates to the Anamnesis service, which is available for free.

Considering all of this, the impending release of Star Ocean: The Divine Force (dubbed the “long-awaited sixth mainline entry”) is highly exciting. Not only that, but its release coincides with the franchise’s 25-year anniversary, making it all the more meaningful.

We don’t have much to go on yet, as the State of Play video consisted of cinematic footage and cut scenes. The official PlayStation, on the other hand. This is a condensed version of the information.