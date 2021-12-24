Release Date, New Gameplay Mechanics, And More From ‘Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2’ Leaks

While Nintendo has yet to share any new details regarding “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2,” recent leaks have revealed the game’s release date and new gameplay elements, highlighting how the sequel will differ from the original.

The sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is expected to be released in November 2022. This rumor was started by Peer Schneider, the Chief Content Officer of IGN, on episode 591 of the Nintendo Voice Chat podcast, which was taped in mid-December.

Schneider revealed that the highly anticipated sequel will still be released in 2022 after chatting with “certain people in the business” during this year’s Game Awards. During the podcast, an IGN executive gave a more exact release date, stating that fans would be able to play the game in November 2022.

Aside from the potential release date, a recent finding has prompted many fans to speculate that the impending sequel would have interesting gameplay mechanism adjustments. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2,” according to Game Reactor, will include a rewind tool that players may employ while solving puzzles.

According to reports, this ability will allow players to return an item to its original location. This material derives from Nintendo patents, which detail mechanics and concepts related to gameplay maneuvers.

The patents also hint that Link will be able to free-fall both forward and backward, as well as do aerial acrobatics, in addition to the rewind capability. Furthermore, if specific conditions are satisfied, the protagonist of Nintendo’s hit series will be able to freely transfer through solid platforms.

It’s important to note that while these details concerning the game’s release date and gameplay features are intriguing, they aren’t official. As a result, fans should keep their expectations in check and see these details as very speculative at this time.

It was previously confirmed that “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” is much darker than previous chapters in the series, particularly “Link’s Awakening.” Eiji Aonuma, the game’s producer, stated in June 2019 that “The new Breath of the Wild, or its sequel, will not necessarily be tied to or inspired by Majora’s mask… The image we’ve shown you so far is a tad darker.”