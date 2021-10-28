Release Date and Price for ‘Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water’ on Nintendo Switch.

Just in time for Halloween, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is coming to next-gen consoles and PC. Many people will be experiencing the 2014 horror game for the first time, as it was previously only available on the Wii U device.

The fifth mainstream entry in the acclaimed Fatal Frame series, Maiden of Black Water, is a cult classic in its own right, despite not being as well-regarded as its predecessors.

It’s a classic J-horror story in which you explore a curse that has been cast upon the Hikami mountain range and its environs. Your mission is to investigate the tragic history of the region and handle the unfinished business of those who perished there so that the haunting can finally end by controlling three different characters (whose plotlines eventually overlap).

Those who are used to the overdone horror styles of Resident Evil or Outlast will find this to be a much slower-paced experience. It prioritizes a growing dread and unsettling mood above jump scares. However, there are still combat mechanics—you’ll have to use a supernatural camera to fight off malevolent spirits—and lots of scary set-pieces (the standout being a visit to a remote shrine populated by life-size dolls).

Maiden of Black Water was not a huge hit when it was first released in 2014, and the Fatal Frame series was put on hold shortly after. Which is a shame, considering this franchise is widely regarded as one of the best in its genre (its second installment even made our list of the scariest games ever developed), and there isn’t much else out there that compares.

When will the remaster of ‘Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water’ be released?

A next-gen remaster of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Blackwater was announced during a Nintendo Direct at this year’s E3 conference, and it will be released on Thursday, October 28.

The game will be converted to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam (for the first time in the franchise’s history), where it will get a big visual improvement, a photo option, enhanced textures, more lifelike character models, and a few more costumes.

