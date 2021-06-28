Release Date and How to Begin the New Update for ‘Grounded: Shroom and Doom’

Shroom and Doom, a new update for Grounded, will be released on Wednesday for Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox One S, and PC.

Grounded is basically the video game version of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, for those unfamiliar with Obsidian’s multiplayer offering. Players are shrunk to insectoid size and must work together to live in their own backyard’s dangerous environment. They’ll have to gather resources, create shelters, seek for food, and fight numerous nasty crawlies infesting the garden, among other tasks.

Grounded has been released in an early-access build for the past year, indicating that it is still a work in progress with some features missing. Obsidian, for example, has stated that story missions would be added to the game in the future, but it is currently more of a sandbox in which players must create their own tales.

Because it’s still in early access (and will be through the end of July), fresh material and balance adjustments are being pushed out on a daily basis.

What Does the Doom and Shroom Update Mean?

Shroom and Doom will be the first major expansion for Grounded, which will be released on the one-year anniversary of its release.

The update, which was announced during this year’s E3, includes a number of popular features as well as quality-of-life enhancements. Players will be able to run up ladders and sit down for a quick rest in selected spots, and a new accomplishment list will be available soon.

What do we have here, oh my? https://t.co/MbZHctHCZO

June 15, 2021 — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame)

More notable modifications include the fact that mushrooms are no longer just background scenery, but rather have a direct impact on gameplay. Players will be able to chop down toadstools and other assorted fungi, bake them in an oven, harvest their resources, and use them to construct fortified walls.

Meanwhile, pets are also being introduced with the Shroom and Doom update, allowing you to tame wild aphids and escort them around the backyard during your adventures.

On a considerably less wholesome note, a terrifying spider is being added to the game’s enemy roster as well. Known as. This is a brief summary.