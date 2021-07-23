Release, Announcement, Settings, And ‘Warzone’ Integration in ‘Call of Duty 2021′ [Details]

Although video game producer Activision has not officially published many specifics regarding the highly anticipated “Call of Duty” series edition for this year, leaks online provide a wealth of information about the game, including its actual title, release timeframe, announcement, features, and settings.

The forthcoming game from Sledgehammer Games and Activision has the working title “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” according to industry insider ModernWarzone. Given that the vanguard is an important aspect of an advancing naval or army force, the title appears to correlate with previous leaks about the game, stating that it would contain a World War theme. The title, though, could change in the future, according to the insider.

According to ModernWarzone, “Call of Duty 2021” could take place in a different version of WWII history. According to the insider, the game could be set in the 1950s. Other websites, on the other hand, appeared to disagree with the insider.

According to Eurogamer’s sources, the next “Call of Duty” game will feature a “classic WWII scenario.” Meanwhile, last month, VideoGames Chronicle revealed that the game could be set in both the Pacific and European Theaters of WWII. The plot of the game is said to revolve around the formation of modern allied special forces.

Zombies, Campaign, and Multiplayer modes are rumored to be included in the game. Sledgehammer Games is in charge of developing this year’s chapter of the “Call of Duty” franchise, according to Activision. “Development is being driven by Sledgehammer Games, and the game is looking terrific and on pace for its autumn release,” the video game publisher said during its Q4 Earnings Call.

At the time of writing, neither Activision nor Sledgehammer Games has announced a precise release date for “Call of Duty 2021.” New titles are frequently released in November, specifically on the first Friday of the month, according to the franchise’s release schedule. According to speculations, the game’s announcement would take place in-game via “Call of Duty: Warzone.”

According to industry source Tom Henderson, the “Call of Duty 2021” revelation could take place in August via a live in-game event. This might be done in the same way as “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” was done. Unfortunately, these data are still unofficial, and fans should be aware that any information about “Call of Duty 2021” at this point is highly speculative.