Regulation Key to Unlocking Kenya’s Solar Energy Potential, Experts Say

As Kenya continues to grapple with high electricity costs, experts argue that the country’s vast solar energy potential remains largely untapped due to the lack of effective regulation in the solar water heating sector. With year-round sunshine, Kenya is positioned to lead the continent in clean energy, yet the absence of strict standards is preventing significant progress, according to energy experts Kimathi, Musonye, and Kihara.

Call for Stronger Regulations

The solar water heating sector in Kenya, while ripe with potential, is described as a “Wild West,” where substandard products and unqualified installers pose risks to consumers. Many homeowners are hesitant to make the switch to solar, fearing they may fall victim to poor-quality equipment that could fail after just a few months.

Experts believe that regulation is the key to ensuring consumer confidence and unlocking the sector’s full potential. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has been urged to take a more active role in certifying both solar products and technicians. By setting clear standards, the sector could avoid fraudulent practices, protect consumers, and boost investment in solar energy.

Mandatory Solar Water Heating Could Drive Market Growth

One of the proposed solutions is the revival of mandatory regulations for solar water heating in new buildings and large residential complexes. These rules, which were controversially suspended in the past, could be the catalyst needed to stimulate market growth. Such regulations would not only spur job creation but also ease the pressure on Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), potentially reducing the strain on the national grid.

The experts argue that the government’s intervention through clear regulations would ensure that solar systems come with warranties and guarantees, providing much-needed consumer protection. This would not only prevent subpar installations but also contribute to long-term energy security by shifting heating loads away from the grid, allowing electricity to be allocated to critical sectors such as manufacturing.

For Kenya to reach its goal of 100% green energy, experts contend that the key is not the availability of sunshine—it’s the political will to regulate the solar sector effectively. They stress that policy-driven action, rather than geographic advantages, will determine whether Kenya can truly harness the power of the sun.