Reddit Recap 2021: The Year’s Most Popular Threads Revealed

Reddit has released its most popular threads of 2021 in an annual summary, with gaming and cryptocurrency subjects far ahead of the pack.

The Reddit Recap feature, like Spotify Wrapped, presents an overview of user activity from the previous year. It includes information on the most popular blogs, the most popular Ask Me Anything (AMA) interviews, and the conversation subjects that people seemed to be particularly interested in.

In terms of overall statistics, the 2021 assessment shows that Reddit’s popularity skyrocketed in the last year, with a 19 percent increase in posts (with 366 million published) and a 12 percent increase in comments (with over 2 billion).

Given that Reddit has become a popular site for folks wishing to discuss video games or seek online financial advice, this development is unsurprising (as evidenced by the GameStop stock boom phenomenon earlier this year).

In fact, gaming and cryptocurrency were the most popular topics on Reddit in 2021, with both appearing prominently on the lists of most popular threads. Meanwhile, wholesome animal content appeared to perform well in terms of livestreams, with three of the top broadcasts devoted to this topic.

The most intriguing revelations from the 2021 Reddit Recap are listed here.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, you’ll be able to see your own personal statistics (along with insights on how you’ve been using the website as an individual) in the future, although this feature has yet to be released.

Posts with the Most Views, AMAs, and Discussion Topics

Before we get into the details, Reddit has published a list of the year’s most popular conversation topics.

As you might expect, the GameStop “Wall Street Bets” scenario from January is the subject of many of the individual posts here. In 2021, the r/antiwork subreddit (which is a community for persons who are struggling with the pressures of their jobs) drew a lot of attention, with over a million users.

The entire breakdown of Reddit’s data may be found here.

2021r/Most wallstreetbets’s Popular Reddit Posts: Times Square Right Now (431K upvotes)

r/wallstreetbets: VOTE UP so that everyone can know how much support we have (322K upvotes) GME YOLO on r/wallstreetbets. This is a condensed version of the information.