‘Red Light, Green Light’ from the video game ‘Squid Game’ was recreated using Unreal Engine.

The dangerous “Red Light, Green Light” from the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” has been reproduced on Unreal Engine, letting fans to experience it—even if only in a video game—for the first time.

“Squid Game” has dethroned “Bridgerton,” which had held the honor since its 2017 release, as Netflix’s most popular original series launch. Since its debut on the platform on September 17, the South Korean series has grabbed the world by storm. Its widespread popularity has prompted many individuals to reproduce its problems in current video games, such as “Overwatch” and “Roblox.” One coder decided to boost the ante by utilizing Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to recreate the series’ “Red Light, Green Light” game.

Futurize, a YouTuber, posted the idea on the UnrealEngine subreddit, where it has received over a thousand upvotes.

According to the video, the Unreal Engine version of “Red Light, Green Light” has fully reproduced the game from the series.

So far, the only thing missing from the game is the contestants’ famed green tracksuits.

Aside from that, every aspect of the game, from the field barriers to the trademark terrifying big doll, appears to be authentic.

Not all players in the game can cross the finish line, just like in the hit series, with several of them being eliminated only a few minutes into the game. The programmer made the video game version more lifelike to make the experience more interesting for players. Players can witness blood and incredibly realistic-looking ragdoll physics whenever a player is shot down, for example.

On Reddit, the game has received a lot of appreciation, with some people recommending that the designer turn “Red Light, Green Light” into a full multiplayer game once it’s finished.

Unfortunately, the game is not yet open to everyone, therefore people interested in playing it should stick to active modes in other video games like “Roblox.”

Surprisingly, Netflix looks to be intending to expand “Squid Game” into consumer products and perhaps a video game if the show’s popularity continues.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s VP of content for Asia, Minyoung Kim, said, “We’re looking at multiple different areas — from games, consumer products, and others — to really figure out what we can bring to our audiences to increase their affinity toward our content and give them more joy, while staying true to the world that our creator has built.”

According to rumors, the streaming platform is. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.