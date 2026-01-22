Real Estate Boom Threatens Nakuru’s Agricultural Heritage

Nakuru, long hailed as Kenya’s “farmer’s capital,” is facing a quiet crisis as sprawling real estate developments overtake its fertile farmlands, endangering the region’s food security. Once a key contributor to the nation’s food supply, Nakuru is being transformed by a surge in housing projects, leaving agricultural land scarce and increasingly unavailable.

Rapid Urbanization Takes a Toll

What was once a landscape of green maize fields is now rapidly filling with apartment complexes and gated communities. The boom in housing construction is driven by Nakuru’s recent elevation to city status and a burgeoning population that has sent land prices soaring. For many struggling farmers, the lure of selling land for as much as Sh10 million an acre is proving irresistible compared to the uncertainty of agricultural returns, especially given the threats posed by drought.

However, the shift comes at a heavy price. Agricultural experts are warning that once fertile soil is paved over, it cannot be restored. The unique volcanic soil, ideal for growing crops like maize and potatoes, is being wasted on developments that could easily be situated on less arable land. Once covered in concrete, this land’s capacity to produce vital foodstuffs will be permanently lost.

Food Security at Risk

Nakuru is a significant supplier of essential food products, including maize, potatoes, and milk, not just for its own residents but for millions across Kenya. The destruction of farmland in the region is bound to result in a decline in food production, which will inevitably drive up prices in urban centers like Nairobi. This will place a further strain on the poorest members of society, who will be most vulnerable to rising food costs.

The impact on water resources is also a growing concern. As urbanization increases, the water table is being disrupted, and pollution is spreading to nearby Lake Nakuru, already suffering from encroachment and contamination. Many of the new estates lack adequate sewage systems, further compromising water quality in the area.

Local agronomists warn that unless the Nakuru County Government steps in to establish protected agricultural zones, the city could soon find itself unable to feed its own population, despite sitting on some of the best farming land in Africa. “We are eating our children’s inheritance,” one expert noted, decrying the lack of zoning laws to prevent the encroachment of agricultural land.

If current trends continue, Nakuru’s role as a breadbasket may soon be a distant memory, replaced by a concrete jungle that leaves the city dependent on imported food.