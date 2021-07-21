REAL BEAUTY CLUB Review: L’oreal Paris Brilliant Signature Lip Gloss with Age-Defying Elements

L’Oreal’s hallmark product is this lip gloss.

It comes in a charming small tube with an unusual-looking applicator. This, we’re told, is their one-of-a-kind volume applicator that will help with the proper application of the gloss. We like what we hear.

Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid are two of the most popular and sought-after ingredients in the realm of ‘all things beauty,’ thus we are thrilled to learn that this product contains both. What more could one ask for than hydration and anti-aging? Wait a minute, did you mean plumping? We’ve got you covered there, too, because this gloss has a cooling effect that gives you a cute little pout (as seen in our sample photos).

It’s also non-sticky (not just a boast), which I’m sure will be a boon to anyone who has seen the effect of long hair on gloss after even the tiniest breeze.

What we like best about this product is that each of the 9 subtle hues should work with a wide range of skin tones. Our tester had a very fair complexion, but you can view all of the colours on a variety of skin tones if you click the buy link. It’s now up to you to choose your favorite!

This product is a terrific buy at £9.99, plus Look Fantastic is currently running a great new client exclusive offer that will save you 15%.

Lucy from Yorkshire, a REAL BEAUTY Tester, was sent the L’oreal ParisLip Gloss in Raise to try out and review. She explained to us:

I was expecting a lot of pigmentation from this lip gloss/plump, but I really like how subtle it is. There was no aroma or flavor, but the consistency let it to slide on smoothly without leaving a sticky residue.

I especially liked how my lips felt lush after only a few minutes of tingling.

The gloss should last a little longer, but I liked how lush my lips felt after only a few minutes on them, and I had to reapply after eating or drinking.

My friends commented on how larger my lips looked and how gorgeous the mauve color of the gloss was.

I’ve tried as a big fan of lip gloss and plumping. “The summary has come to an end.”