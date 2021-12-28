‘Ready Or Not’: Important Beginner Tips

“Ready Or Not” manages to distinguish out as a particularly difficult game even among other hardcore tactical shooters. Because the AI has a limited level of unpredictability, every encounter is suspenseful and nerve-wracking, making players suffer for even the smallest mistakes.

“Ready Or Not” is designed to be difficult, therefore players should anticipate to retake levels more than once if they want to achieve perfect scores. For those who wish to improve at playing this immersive SWAT game, here’s a quick primer to the basics of room clearance, teamwork, and crisis management.

Slow and steady is the name of the game.

If players want to succeed, they must regard “Ready Or Not” as a slow and meticulous game. Check every room, secure every nook, and make sure one team member is always keeping an eye on the back.

Slicing a Pie

Always try to survey each area from every angle imaginable before entering it while hiding behind the doorway. Pie Slicing is when you move from one side of the doorway to the other while keeping an eye on what’s inside the room.

This is a true CQB approach for assisting operators in identifying threats without putting themselves in harm’s way. This works in every tactical shooter, unsurprisingly, and should be employed whenever possible.

Breaching Spaces

When breaching, attempt to stack up on the long side of a door to avoid causing unnecessary harm to the team. When employing a battering ram or shotgun, avoid standing directly in front of a door.

A breacher should take command, with a second guy preparing a stinger or flashbang. Break down the door, throw the grenade, and enter. While shielding the rest of the squad or neutralizing immediate threats, the point man should move to the farthest corner of the room. Other team members should focus on controlling the rest of the room by moving to different corners while keeping an eye on their teammates and potential dangers.

Finally, have someone bring a Mirrorgun and inspect beneath each door before continuing. This is particularly important because NPCs frequently stand in front of doorways. Tripwires can also be checked with mirrorguns.