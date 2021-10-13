‘Rat infested disgrace,’ according to piles of trash placed in the neighborhood.

Following the publication of a photo of a litter-filled street on social media, residents in a Liverpool suburb have characterized the area as “a filth-ridden, rat-infested disaster.”

Laura Brown shared a photo of an abandoned bed on Ormsby Street, a cul-de-sac off Lawrence Road in Wavertree, on Twitter yesterday morning.

The caption said “This is not okay [Liverpool Council]” and was taken as she was on her way to work.

Laura stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “It’s both heartbreaking and irritating to see the streets of the neighborhood not being properly maintained.

“Affordable housing is not only a necessity; it is a human right, and it should not be the burden of campaigners to ensure that streets are safe to live in.”

Littering and dumping, according to a Lawrence Residents Action Group representative, is “a regular occurrence, [increasing]progressively in recent years.”

They explained: “We’ve reached a critical juncture. The overdevelopment of [houses of multiple occupation]in the neighborhood has made the last four years particularly difficult.” They claimed that overcrowding in homes has “inevitably” led to the area’s “excess trash.”

They also stated: “The alley gate area on Alderson Road, as well as the cul-de-sacs at Ormsby, Wilkie, and Southey Streets, are known to be dumping hotspots.

“This problem, however, has reached epidemic proportions throughout the Picton ward.

“Our streets and alleyways are a filthy, rat-infested disgrace, and we’ve had enough of putting up with it.

“The Lawrence People Action Group believes that the council should stop treating each occurrence as a distinct matter that requires a fresh complaint, which can take days to resolve or is sometimes ignored, even by the affected residents who become tired and despondent.”

The group now wants “a strong focus on robust, preventative measures by Liverpool City Council and all concerned,” as well as “initiatives to encourage community empowerment, reaching all members of our community” and “for [landlords]to be held accountable for their impact when things go wrong repeatedly.”

