Ransomware Attacks Confirmed by Media Groups, Infects Server, Disables Station Computers For Days

Sinclair Broadcast Group was targeted by a ransomware attack that took some of the company’s data and encrypted several of its essential operational servers.

The US government considers ransomware to be a national security issue.

Several news organizations have confirmed that they have been targeted by ransomware attacks that have infected their servers and rendered their station computers inoperable for days.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of hundreds of news stations across the United States, has announced that it has been struck by a ransomware attack. According to NBC News, the threat actors were successful in stealing some of the company’s data and encrypting key operational servers in an incident identified over the weekend.

According to the article, the corporation launched an inquiry as soon as the suspected security breach was discovered on Saturday. The incident was also reported to high management, who immediately took action to contain the situation.

Sinclair staff realized that ransomware encryption had crippled several of the company’s office and operational networks on Sunday. According to Sinclair, the incident was also brought to the attention of the government and law enforcement organizations.

Sinclair said it is still determining what information was stolen and would take the appropriate steps based on the findings of the investigation. The investigation is being assisted by a number of incident response specialists, including legal counsel and cyber security forensic organizations.

Hackers frequently conduct attacks at a time when their target companies are short on personnel. The threat actors carried out their plan at the start of the weekend, when Sinclair might be short-staffed.

The ransomware attack on Sinclair Broadcast Group is not the first documented ransomware attack on a media company. WFTV in Orlando, FL, WSOC in Charlotte, NC, and WPXI, an NBC station in Pittsburgh, all went out for days in June.

The three TV stations are owned by COX Media Group, which was purportedly hit by ransomware. By shutting down the company’s computers and phones, the attack immobilized the company’s communication system.

During the incident, an employee who asked anonymity to discuss corporate concerns said they were only able to interact through personal phones and text messages.

Extortion is carried out by cybercriminals using ransomware as a platform. They target corporations remotely by stealing data, locking up the victims’ computers, and threatening to disclose or sell the data if the victim does not pay the amount demanded.

The Biden administration stated it earlier in June. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.