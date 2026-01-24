Rain Delays Honnold’s Historic Taipei 101 Climb by 24 Hours

Alex Honnold’s highly anticipated, rope-free ascent of Taipei 101 has been delayed by 24 hours due to rain, a setback that highlights the deadly risks of climbing the 1,667-foot skyscraper without safety equipment.

The event, marketed as “Skyscraper Live” by Netflix, was set to attract a global audience for Honnold’s daring climb of the iconic structure. However, as rain began to slick the building’s glass exterior, organizers decided to call off the live broadcast, postponing the climb to the following day. Despite the disappointment, Honnold, known for his calm demeanor under pressure, agreed with the decision, acknowledging that the slippery conditions on the glass would make the ascent far too dangerous.

Weather Risks and Fatal Consequences

“Sadly, it’s raining in Taipei,” Honnold said in a video statement, looking up at the mist-enveloped tower. “On rock, you can find a dry hold. On a glass building, moisture means death. There is no margin for error here.”

The Taipei 101 is considered an extreme challenge in the world of free solo climbing. Unlike the rugged granite of El Capitan, the skyscraper is made up of eight “bamboo” segments, each presenting unique overhangs that require exceptional physical strength and technique. Scaling the building without ropes adds a layer of complexity, testing not only endurance but also the climber’s ability to navigate slick surfaces.

Global Spectacle Faces Delays

The 24-hour delay has posed significant logistical challenges for Netflix, which had prepared a live broadcast for millions of viewers worldwide. Executives have confirmed that a “10-second delay” will remain in place for the rescheduled event, a precaution designed to avoid broadcasting a tragedy should the climb go wrong.

Critics of the event have raised concerns about its commercial nature, arguing that it sensationalizes the risks of free solo climbing. “Some call it ghoulish,” one critic said, referring to the potential dangers of broadcasting such a risky feat. Honnold, however, has defended his participation, stating that his motivation is not to die but to push human limits. “I don’t want to die,” he said earlier. “I want to live perfectly.”

The climb is now set for Sunday morning, weather permitting. While forecasts predict clearer skies, the humidity of Taipei could still pose a challenge, potentially rendering the smooth aluminum fins of the tower unclimbable if the surface remains wet.

For now, the world waits. Honnold remains on the ground, his mind focused and his hands dry, as he prepares for what is expected to be a breathtaking ascent — when the elements finally allow it.