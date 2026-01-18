Raila Odinga’s 2027 Presidential Bid Confirmed by Junet Mohamed

In a startling revelation, Junet Mohamed, the Member of Parliament for Suna East, has confirmed that Raila Odinga is gearing up for a presidential run in 2027, upending the political landscape and sending shockwaves through both the opposition and the ruling government. The announcement came just as the political class was beginning to turn its attention to the upcoming elections, with many speculating that Odinga was stepping back from the frontline after his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship. Mohamed, however, has made it clear that Odinga’s political ambitions are far from over.

Raila’s Political Pause

For months, Raila Odinga’s involvement in Kenyan politics seemed uncertain, especially after his pursuit of the AUC position, a role widely viewed as a diplomatic exit from the domestic political stage. However, Junet Mohamed has now revealed that this was simply a strategic pause rather than a permanent departure from the political scene. According to Mohamed, Odinga’s focus on the AUC chairmanship was always a temporary diversion, as his heart remained firmly in Kenyan politics. “The AUC job was a platform for Africa, but his heart remains in Kenya,” Mohamed said. “He knows the job is unfinished.”

This revelation comes as a blow to the Kenya Kwanza administration, which had hoped that Odinga’s political influence would wane, allowing other figures to step into the leadership void. It also provides a major boost to Odinga’s loyal supporters, who had feared that the leader might step away after years of challenging for the presidency. Junet’s comments confirm that the “Baba” phenomenon, as Odinga is affectionately known, remains alive and well, with the former Prime Minister set to remain a central figure in Kenya’s political arena.

Complicated Coalition Dynamics

Mohamed’s statement also significantly alters the calculations for other major players in the opposition. Figures like Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders, who had begun to position themselves for a potential presidential bid, are now faced with the reality that if Odinga decides to run, they will likely be competing for the role of his running mate rather than the presidency itself. This shift adds a layer of uncertainty to the opposition’s coalition plans as they prepare for the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, the political scene is further complicated by the ongoing crisis at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where renal patients have been staging protests over a severe shortage of dialysis drugs. While the nation’s political class looks ahead to the next presidential race, citizens are left grappling with immediate healthcare concerns. The stark contrast between high-stakes political maneuvering and the struggle for basic healthcare highlights the deep challenges facing Kenya in the years leading up to 2027.

As Raila Odinga’s 2027 aspirations become clearer, the political chessboard in Kenya is being reshuffled once again, with the stakes higher than ever before. While President William Ruto and the ruling coalition may have thought they had secured their position, the return of Odinga to the fray guarantees that the next few years will be marked by fierce political battles and ever-shifting alliances.