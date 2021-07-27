Raiden Shogun Elemental Burst, Weapons, And Animations Revealed In ‘Genshin Impact’ Leaks

MiHoYo, a Chinese video game developer, has reportedly stated that Raiden Shogun, also known as Baal, will be the next playable character in “Genshin Impact,” however it has not disclosed many specifics about the strong character. Fortunately, various leaks about Baal’s stats, weaponry, talents, and even animations have lately surfaced online.

Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, an industry expert, offered some interesting details regarding the Electron Archon Baal. The future character’s Elemental Burst is dubbed Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu Gathering, according to a Discord source. This ability is said to allow the character to summon the Musou no Hitotach and deal AoE Electro damage.

Raiden Shogun also possesses the Musuo Isshin form, which she may employ for a limited time in fight and is akin to Beidou’s Elemental Burst. The damage done by Baal’s strikes would be determined by the number of Shogun Byakugen stacks she consumed after activating her Elemental Burst, according to the source. Furthermore, in this form, Baal adds Electro damage to her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, which cannot be countered.

Similar information concerning Baal was also supplied by industry insider Dimbreath. The insider stated on Twitter that the future character in “Genshin Impact” is a five-star Electro Polearm user. Raiden Shogun also looks to have a sword-wielding form that players can employ whenever she uses her Elemental Burst.

Baal’s Musuo Isshin form will supposedly allow her to employ her signature katana for an undetermined amount of time. On Twitter, the source also released additional photographs demonstrating Baal or Raiden Shogun’s abilities. The insider also revealed Raiden Shogun’s Constellations, which players are expected to learn as part of the “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1.

In addition, the insider supplied the entire set of Electro Archon Raiden Shogun animations. The character’s charged assault while using her Elemental Burst was shown in the post. MiHoYo launched Raiden Shogun on its official Twitter account a few days ago, and gave some interesting details about the character.

Update 2.0 of “Genshin Impact” is now available, and it introduces the featured character Ayaka Kamisato. The following update is expected to arrive in the first week of September.