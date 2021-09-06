Raiden Shogun Banner Breaks Game’s 2-Day Revenue Record in ‘Genshin Impact’

After collecting the highest two-day income since the game’s release, the Raiden Shogun’s limited-time character banner in “Genshin Impact” has become one of the most popular.

According to Donuts Gaming, one of the top information suppliers from Asia’s “Genshin Impact” community, the Raiden Shogun’s banner earned over 9 million, the greatest two-day income surge for any character in the game thus far. According to their assessment, The Shogun outperformed Klee’s original banner (8.65 million at the time) and Venti’s rerun banner (8.47 million).

Although the currency type was not specified, Donuts Gaming indicated that the income figures were based solely on Chinese iOS sales as reported on the Chandashi website.

Surprisingly, the Genesis Crystal top-up reset may have contributed to the Shogun banner’s income growth.

Donuts Gaming told International Business Times exclusively that revenue peaked at 3.4 million on the first day of the campaign. The second and third days, however, saw 6.03 million and 6.3 million visitors, respectively, before dropping to 3.09 million on the fourth.

As a result, rather than the original 9 million, the Raiden Shogun’s actual revenue is over 12 million, as demonstrated in Donuts Gaming’s summary video.

According to how money is recorded at the conclusion of each day, the Sept. 1 revenue record was most likely from players who took advantage of the Genesis Crystal top-up reset, while the Sept. 2 and 3 records were for the Raiden Shogun’s banner.

The Raiden Shogun is now the best-selling Archon on Chinese servers in terms of initial sales surge, thanks to the banner’s performance. However, depending on the Shogun banner’s overall performance, the other 5-star characters may be able to surpass the Shogun in terms of popularity and sales records.

Fans are split on whether or whether the Raiden Shogun is worth rooting for, despite her commercial success. Some players consider her damage and usefulness are insufficient for an Archon, while others say she is sufficient even without a large financial commitment.

The Raiden Shogun’s banner is set to expire on September 22nd.