Raheem Sterling and Liverpool understand the value of an improbable transfer return.

Football is a sport that elicits a lot of emotion. When your team is playing a game, it may be nearly impossible to have a clear head, and the same can be said when considering transfers.

This is especially true if one of your club’s previous players is linked with a transfer. Will they be able to resurrect the old magic and give the team a boost? However, there is a downside to this as well. Did they leave on a sour note, burning ties in the process, making a comeback tough to digest for both manager and fans? We may soon find out how Liverpool fans deal with such issues, as Spanish publication El Nacional reports that Raheem Sterling would want to return to his former club rather than join Barcelona, who have showed interest in signing him.

It’s understandable that top players are second-guessing a move to Barcelona when they would have previously signed for them at the drop of a hat.

The club’s finances are in such a disarray that it’s difficult to imagine them putting together a team capable of competing significantly at home or abroad in the near future.

Sterling, on the other hand, is back at Liverpool. It seems odd, but almost every player and manager from the time he left are no longer with the club (although any Kopites who still despise him for leaving for Manchester City will be hard to persuade).

To be fair to the player, he was quoted as saying last year that he still supports Liverpool. “Don’t get me wrong: they’re always on my mind. He stated, “It’s a team that has done a lot for me growing up.”

While fans may find it difficult to separate emotion from their thoughts, those in charge of transfer deals must take a considerably more logical, cold-blooded approach. Sterling would be a wise addition to any top squad in this regard.

You don’t even need to delve into any kind of complex data to demonstrate this. It’s extremely rare for a player to score 10 goals and add 10 assists in a Premier League season — it’s only happened 17 times in the league’s history. “The summary has come to an end.”