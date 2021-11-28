‘Rafa is a Scouser’ – The night the Anfield civil war erupted, Liverpool fans revealed their real colors.

It’s been said that Liverpool is one of the few clubs that idolizes their managers.

It’s maybe unsurprising when you consider the dynamic personalities that have occupied the Anfield hot-seat and what they have accomplished both on and off the field.

For a variety of reasons, Bill Shankly, Kenny Dalglish, Gerard Houllier, and, most recently, Jurgen Klopp have all captivated the hearts and minds of Liverpool supporters and made them into passionate supporters.

But none of them ever prompted Kopites to walk to the streets around Anfield with flags, banners, and a framed image in support of their idol, as Rafa Benitez did fourteen years ago this week, to express their furious opposition to the club’s owners.

It happened less than six months after the same manager had guided them to their second Champions League final in three years (one of which had been won in the most miraculous manner possible) and when the Reds were still in contention for the season’s major awards.

Such was the status of LFC when, in 2007, a frigid winter of discontent set in, escalating into a destructive civil war that brought the club to the brink of bankruptcy.

Benitez had the most spectacular debut season as Liverpool manager since Kenny Dalglish in 2005, winning the Champions League against all odds after his side came back from a three-goal half-time deficit against Italian giants AC Milan in Istanbul, and had followed that up with the Reds’ seventh and most recent FA Cup triumph against West Ham in Cardiff.

The hope of a serious attempt to end the club’s quarter-century title drought did not materialize the following season, but Benitez’s side showed their continental pedigree by knocking out current Champions League holders Barcelona and English champions Chelsea en route to a reunion with Milan in Athens, where the Italians eventually exacted revenge for two years earlier.

However, with Champions League qualifying assured easy due to league position and major team upgrading in the summer, bringing in the likes of “The summary has come to an end.”