Rafa Benitez’s alarm bells may have rung after Everton’s pre-season goals.

Everton’s pre-season preparations came to an end on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United, sparking some doubts about the upcoming season.

Obviously, pre-season games are rarely scrutinized in terms of results, as they should be, but it was still an unnerving scoreline, especially when it occurred against a Premier League opponent.

The manner of the first goal, which was gifted to Mason Greenwood by a defensive mix-up between Lucas Digne and Jordan Pickford, would have irritated new manager Rafael Benitez.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes scored the third goal with an almost unstoppable free-kick, but the goals on each side of that wonderful shot from the Portuguese ace could have raised some red flags.

Both goals came from corner kicks, as did Millonarios’ lone goal in the Florida Cup last month. Three of Everton’s five goals against have come from corner kicks in their official pre-season matches so far.

Despite the fact that Benitez’s tenure has only included a short number of games, none of which have been competitive, there is concern that Everton’s weakness to dead ball situations may be resurfacing.

Everton’s vulnerability in this area plagued Marco Silva’s team and proved costly in terms of results, but the Blues were much more resilient under Carlo Ancelotti’s leadership.

Last season, only three Premier League teams conceded less set-piece goals than the Blues, who recorded the seventh-lowest Expected Goals Against total (xGA) from corners.

However, based on pre-season, there is concern that a change in Benitez’s set-up or style could reintroduce this as one of Everton’s most troublesome areas.

Blues fans should take solace in the fact that, so far, it appears that the set-up from corners will be fairly similar this season to how it was under Ancelotti last season, as shown here.

Everton had one player near the front post, one player in the front zone, and three of their best headers on display in the image below, which was taken during the Blues' final home game of last season against Wolves.