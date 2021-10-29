Rafa Benitez reacted appropriately to the ’emotional’ Everton fan reaction.

Rafa Benitez did not want to hear boos ring out around a half-empty Goodison Park in his fifth encounter as Everton manager.

In fact, estimating that even half of Blues fans chose to stay in their seats past Watford’s fourth goal, much alone their crushing fifth in added time, is ambitious.

Those still in their seats as the final whistle blew greeted it with a continuous chorus of discontent that lasted until all of the players had exited down the tunnel.

The collapse at the end of the game was genuinely horrific, and the crowd wanted the players to know how they felt.

When Benitez took over from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, hearing boos could have been the last thing on his mind.

After all, he’ll have been well aware that, amid the choppy waters that became the last managerial search, he wasn’t the most popular choice.

That may have translated nicely into his most recent press conference, when he was asked about the atmosphere at full time last Saturday and whether he felt any more pressure.

"You can understand the irritation because football is a very emotive sport.

“After the game, I was quite dissatisfied, so I understand the fans’ dissatisfaction. My job is analyzing what’s going on and attempting to find answers.

“That’s something we’re working on, and it’s simply part of the job. I’ve become accustomed to that after so many years.” Benitez isn’t the first manager to have to deal with jeers at Goodison Park. If the team relocate to its new Bramley-Moore Dock home during his term, he might be the last.

However, his maturity and professionalism in dealing with fan pressure demonstrates the maturity and professionalism that drew the Blues’ hierarchy to him in the first place.

Dealing with disgruntled supporters isn’t something the Spaniard is unfamiliar with.

His brief stay at Chelsea was marred by banners and chants from his own supporters, who questioned the choice to hire him – as they did.