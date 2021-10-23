Rafa Benitez provides an update on Andre Gomes’ fitness and explains the Everton injury issue.

Despite a growing list of absentees, Rafa Benitez thinks he cannot afford to rush the recovery of a number of Everton players due to their injury history.

Richarlison will return for today’s game against Watford, but the Blues will be without Adboulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Benitez has announced that Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph will be out.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun, who have each had two years of injury difficulties, are “training,” according to Benitez, but neither is expected to play against Watford.

“Delph has a shoulder injury, Gbamin is training, and Tosun is training,” he explained.

“So we’re glad to see guys return, but as I mentioned before, we have a lot of them, and they’ve all had injuries in the past, so there’s a higher risk they’ll be hurt again. We want to make sure that the rehabilitation program is appropriate for each person. That is what we are now attempting. Andre is getting closer, but anything may happen in one training session, and he will have a problem. He will, however, be OK in a few weeks.” Everton ruled out surgery for Doucoure’s stress fracture in his foot on Tuesday, while Benitez has also dismissed the possibility of Calvert-Lewin requiring surgery for his thigh problem.

“From what I’ve heard, he’s already started the program,” Benitez remarked.

“We were dissatisfied with the injury, and we were trying to figure out why and come up with answers. We’re already working on it. We’ve agreed on how we’re going to handle it, and then hopefully he’ll be alright. To develop in this area, Cristian [Fernandez] was brought in.”