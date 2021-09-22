Rafa Benitez is the latest manager to see the truth about the Everton squad.

It’s Groundhog Day all over again.

How many times have Everton supporters found themselves in this situation? An early exit from a cup competition is becoming a regular occurrence in their seasons these days.

You’d think they’d grow easier to cope with as time goes on, but they don’t. They are, if anything, becoming more aggravating.

Naturally, this result will resurrect the age-old discussion over whether Everton should have made so many changes in the first place. Should they have spent so much time at the weekend focusing on Norwich?

After all, these guys aren’t in Europe; can’t they play two matches in the span of a few days?

It doesn’t really matter in the end of the day.

Everton’s lineup that took the field against QPR on Tuesday evening had enough quality to win the game.

If those guys had been operating at even 80% of their peak capabilities, they would have easily breezed through this contest.

They weren’t, however.

Those traveling fans who had made the trip to London in large numbers and were once again making a terrific noise were nearly taken aback by what they were seeing.

Aside from a couple of players, they were watching a Blues squad once again become complacent and passive, allowing a winnable match to slip through their fingers.

This team has dealt with all of these issues before, under a rising number of different managers.

Nobody seems to be able to instill the proper mindset.

Many of those on the pitch lacked the hard work, determination, and dedication to the shirt that Everton has showed on numerous times under Rafa Benitez.

Sloppy errors were common throughout the team, the opposition was more alert to every lost ball, and to be honest, the visitors deserved nothing from this game.

At the end of the day, penalties are a lottery, so you can’t blame them for becoming the determining factor in some cases, but it should never have gotten to that point.

So, what happens after that?

How many more times in this competition does Everton need to be taught the same harsh message?

They were successful. “The summary has come to an end.”