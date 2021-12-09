Rafa Benitez is set to give Everton a much-needed boost as an odd connection forms.

Following Everton’s much-needed win earlier this week, the atmosphere at Goodison Park has finally improved.

The Blues finally stopped their Premier League losing streak by defeating Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park after a long period without picking up three points.

The visitors took the lead through Martin Odegaard in the first half, but Richarlison’s looping header and a Demarai Gray stunner in added time handed the hosts all three points.

However, the hard work to improving Everton has only just begun.

Rafa Benitez will be hoping that his team can carry some confidence into Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace in London.

The manager, on the other hand, may have to deal with yet another batch of injuries.

Yerry Mina began against Arsenal on Monday after a lengthy layoff, but was replaced in the second half due to a separate calf problem.

The Colombian international’s availability for Everton’s forthcoming match is yet to be verified, but the manager may be forced to plan without his centre-back for this one.

If he were to be separated from Mina again, he would have to make some decisions.

One of them would be to reintroduce Lucas Digne following his surprise absence against Arsenal, with Benitez admitting the France international’s absence was due to injury.

Later, the left-back downplayed his exclusion from the squad, writing on Instagram, “I was disappointed not to play.” As always, I was looking forward to playing for Everton.

“I was passed over by the manager. That’s how football works.” Many people think putting him back in the side is a good idea, but it isn’t the only way to deal with the boss.

In the absence of Mina, he might stick with the back four that started the rest of Monday’s game against Arsenal, with Ben Godfrey filling in at left-back.

That leaves Michael Keane and Mason Holgate in the midfield, who both had good outings at Goodison Park earlier this week.

And, as it turns out, they’ve been effective as a team for the majority of the campaign on the occasions they’ve been chosen.

Everton’s first game was started by both of them. “The summary has come to an end.”