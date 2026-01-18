Questions Arise After Thika Youth Dies During Police Raid

A tragic incident in Thika has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about police conduct, after a 23-year-old man fell to his death from a fifth-floor apartment during a police operation in the Makongeni estate. The young man’s family is accusing police of foul play, claiming that he was pushed to his death during a confrontation inside his home.

Discrepancies in Official Account

Dec Muniko Paul was reportedly in his apartment when officers from the Makongeni Police Station stormed the building on Thursday evening as part of a routine raid. The police report stated that Paul “panicked and jumped” from the window, but his family vehemently denies this version of events. They argue that he was forced to jump or pushed by the officers during a scuffle, adding that the officers were not in uniform and did not identify themselves before breaking into the apartment.

“My son was not a criminal. He was in his house. Why did they storm in? Why is he dead?” his grieving mother questioned outside the General Kago Mortuary, where his body was taken after the incident. A subsequent autopsy confirmed that Paul’s death was caused by “severe blunt force trauma consistent with a fall,” although the report could not definitively determine if the fall was accidental or induced.

Calls for Independent Investigation

The controversy surrounding the death has prompted calls for a thorough, independent investigation. Both the family and rights organizations are demanding that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Paul’s death, citing the history of police cover-ups in similar cases.

This incident is the latest in a series of contentious encounters between police and the public. Just days before Paul’s death, a disturbing video surfaced showing police in Nandi Hills brutally assaulting young men at a local pool hall, further raising concerns about the increasing use of heavy-handed tactics by law enforcement.

For many in Thika, Paul’s death is more than just another statistic; it represents a chilling reminder of the growing distrust between Kenyan citizens and the police force, and has led to renewed calls for urgent reform within the country’s security services.