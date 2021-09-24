Quality Street has “stepped up its game” with new flavor, according to customers.

When it comes to Quality Street, we all have our favorites, but there’s a new one to try this year.

The chocolate box has been a tradition for decades and is always a must-have during the Christmas season.

While many people favor ‘The Purple One,’ others go straight for a Toffee Penny, and we’re still puzzled as to why you only receive a few green triangles.

Quality Street fans may now rate a new flavor: the Creme Caramel Crisp.

The chocolate delight is wrapped in a gleaming silver and gold foil and is coated in both milk and white chocolate, making it ideal for those who enjoy both. Crispy biscuit chunks and a crème caramel center can be found inside.

Chocolate connoisseurs are eager to taste them. Many people expressed their opinions after seeing the new addition on the Instagram page New Foods UK.

“This is simply getting out of hand now,” Sha hanigan stated. At this rate, my Christmas wish list will be a mile long.”

With a stream of heart eye emojis, _styledbylh added: “Oh my god.”

“What the hell,” Kellylwillis1 said, tagging buddies. This year, I suppose I’ll prefer quality street.”

“Need some of these lads,” Tashaaa92 commented.

“Omg yum,” Emilyroserl said.

They sounded like a “mini toffee crisp,” according to Miss chishtee.

“Mother of God,” Dbowler17 added.

“Your Christmas chocolates boosted their game,” kayleighspence_ said, tagging a pal.

“I just want a tin of these,” sarahfigure83 stated.