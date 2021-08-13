QuakeCon 2021: Dates, Streaming Schedules, Announcements, Giveaways, and More Have Been Announced.

QuakeCon 2021 is coming up next week, and Bethesda has released the entire itinerary for the all-digital event, which includes developer panels with Arkane, MachineGames, id Software, and more.

Unlike the pre-pandemic QuakeCon gatherings in Dallas, this year’s event, branded QuakeCon at Home, would be held entirely online. The concert begins on August 19 and concludes on August 21.

On the first day of QuakeCon at Home, there are a lot of highlights. This contains a 25th anniversary panel with MachineGames and id Software for “Quake.” Arkane Lyon takes a deep dive into “Deathloop,” and Eternal Studio provides an update on “DOOM.”

Fans are hoping to hear about a new “Quake” game during the digital event, possibly an announcement from MachineGames about a “Quake” project. MachineGames is the studio behind critically acclaimed games like “Wolfstein.”

Since the release of “Wolfstein: Young Blood” in 2019, the company has supposedly been working on something. The studio is now working on a mysterious “Indiana Jones” game, but there are also strong hopes for a “Quake” game. Regrettably, nothing has yet been confirmed.

At the QuakeCon at Home event, fans will learn more about “Fallout 76” and “Elder Scrolls Online.” After that, players will fly back a few years and return to “Skyrim.” Fans should also keep an eye out for the last developer panel, which is slated for next Thursday.

“DOOM Eternal Studio Update,” featuring executive producer Marty Stratton and creative director Hugo Martin, was on the schedule. It’s possible that the update is regarding fresh “DOOM Eternal” material or another project from the devs.

The organizers of this year’s digital event have yet to specify where it will be available.

The official Bethesda website has a complete list of QuakeCon at Home schedules.