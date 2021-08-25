‘Pyschonauts 2’ is a sequel to ‘Pyschonauts.’ Psychoseismometer Locations in Good Vibes Only Walkthrough

If you only focus on getting through the main story, Psychonauts 2 is a rather small game, but there are a few alternative activities and hidden treasures to discover as well.

When you visit Gisu in the quarry treehouse and she delegated her intern assignment to you, this is an early example of this. This website has put up a tutorial to assist you in doing this side quest and earning the “Good Vibes Only” award.

Where in ‘Psychonauts 2′ Can You Find Gisu?

Gisu may be discovered in the quarry region, which opens up after you complete the task “Hollis’ Hot Streak.”

She’s in the secret treehouse with Morris, which you can get to by hopping across the floating logs to your immediate left as you leave the Motherlobe. When you start to hear rock music blasting from the hideout, you’ll know you’re on the correct track.

Gisu will give you a mission to find and deactivate a trio of psychoseismometers if you chat with her here. You’ll need to search the larger quarry area as well as the mystery “Questionable Area” to find these devices (which seem like hovering computer terminals).

You’ll be sent to a miniature fighting arena if you interact with any of the psychoseismometers. You’ll need to clear these in order to complete the quest, so make sure you have plenty of healing supplies on hand before you go.

Location 1 of the Psychoseismometer

It’s logical to start with the nearest psychoseismometer.

This one is inside the “Blast Cap Betty Cave” system, in the quarry zone. If you’re not sure where that is, look for the relevant signage near the entrance to the Questionable Area (marked with #1 on the map).

Once inside the cave, you’ll need to tackle some platforming—jumping on spring pads and climbing along vines—but once you’ve completed the gauntlet, you’ll be rewarded with the psychoseismometer.

