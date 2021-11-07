‘Pure luck,’ says Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, as Liverpool looks to reduce the gap.

On Saturday, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea team allowed Burnley to “grab a point,” giving Liverpool an early advantage in the title chase.

Chelsea started the weekend three points ahead of Liverpool, but a late Matej Vydra goal tied the game 1-1 at Stamford Bridge as the international break approached.

With a win at West Ham on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s team may close to within a point of first place.

Tuchel praised Chelsea’s overall performance but criticized his team’s failure to score a decisive second goal before enabling Sean Dyche’s side to equalize late in the game.

“This can only happen in football, which is why everyone loves football,” the German coach told Sky Sports.

“A team can steal points if the opposing side fails to score the goals they deserve, which is exactly what happened today.

“Of course, we’re unhappy because we win 99 times out of 100 when we play this game, but today was not one of those days.”

“You have the opponent where you want them, and you create so many chances from the beginning of the game till the very finish,” he concluded.

“Of course, we left them alive, and you let them feel that it’s possible to steal a point by pure chance, and that’s exactly what happened, and we won’t be the last football match where it happens.”

The outcome delighted Reds supporters on social media, as it gave the club a chance to narrow the gap on the league leaders.

Liverpool are now in third place in the Premier League with 22 points, one point ahead of their title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s team moved into second position after a 2-0 win over local rivals Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, but they are only a point ahead of the Reds due to a lower goal difference.