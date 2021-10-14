‘PUBG’ Update 14.1: When Will ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Server Downtime End?

The servers for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) are now offline as the game’s 14.1 update is being rolled out on consoles.

The complete patch notes for today’s update are available on the official PUBG website, but it’s a big one with a lot to take in.

The highlight of 14.1 is a new carry feature that allows you to pick up teammates and transport them to safety. You can throw any downed player (including foes) over your shoulder using this function, but you will have limited movement as a result. You won’t be able to jump, sprint, crouch, or use any healing items when carrying someone else, for example. You’ll also be limited to hip firing exclusively.

A few intriguing modifications have been made to the Taego and Erangel maps as part of the 14.1 release. In terms of the former, more cover locations have been added to the hilly area north of the palace, the general topology of the area has been tweaked, and there will be breakable pots to smash for extra loot.

In the case of Erangel, the island will be given a Halloween makeover, complete with decorations and frightening weather effects. A new river and several terrain changes are also being implemented in the Pochinki area.

While those are the most significant changes, we’ve just scratched the surface of what the update has to offer. There are also balancing modifications for some vehicles (including the Pony Coupe and Porter pickup truck), new Halloween weapon skins, and a list of bug patches in addition to all of the above. Check out the official patch notes for further information.

How Long Will ‘PUBG’ Servers Be Down for Upkeep?

On October 14, at 12 a.m. ET, the PUBG servers went offline for maintenance.

This downtime will last around 7 hours, according to a tweet from the PUBG: Battleground support account. Given that most live service game updates (like Fortnite’s V18.20 this week) only take a few of hours to go out, this indicates that it is a significant update.

Given the length of the maintenance window, the PUBG servers should be back up and running about 7 a.m. ET. If you’re interested. This is a condensed version of the information.