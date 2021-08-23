‘Psychonauts 2′ Review: It’s Well Worth The 15-Year Wait Because It Combines Sharp Humor with Pathos.

Psychonauts 2 is the culmination of nearly 15 years of anticipation and buildup.

Its now-famous predecessor was published in 2005, and while it received wonderful reviews right away, it underperformed monetarily and only managed to gather a pathetically small playerbase. As a result, for a long time, it appeared like Razputin Aquato’s story would never be officially continued.

Following the game’s economic failure, developer Double Fine Productions moved on to other (equally neglected) projects, such as 2009’s Brutal Legend, and the notion of a third Psychonauts game was all but written off.

Then, much to everyone’s surprise, it was reported in 2015 that a sequel was in the works, thanks to the cult popularity that the first title had achieved. Furthermore, it was confirmed that original developer (and industry veteran) Tim Schafer would be resuming his role as showrunner.

However, fans had only seen glimpses of Psychonauts 2 in the ensuing years, and it was beginning to feel like the project will never be completed.

Given the poor track record of these long-awaited sequels, many fans began to wonder if this was for the best. After all, simply look at well-known flops like Duke Nukem Forever or Shenmue 3 to see how awful things can go when they spend too much time in development hell.

However, the release of Psychonauts 2 is now here, and I’m happy to say that it more than lives up to the incredible hype. In fact, it could be a candidate for game of the year.

Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a former circus performer and aspiring member of the titular Psychonauts organization, is pushed into your shoes once more. The game catches you up on the core events of its forerunner (as well as the 2017 VR exclusive, In the Rhombus of Ruin) with a full recap film, so you won’t be left behind if you haven’t played the original.

In a nutshell, the Psychonauts are a government agency that trains its agents to use telepathic abilities. This is a condensed version of the information.