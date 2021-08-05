PSVR 2 Specifications, Controller, Games, and More Revealed in Massive PSVR 2 Leak

A new series of leaks has revealed a slew of information regarding the next-generation PSVR, including the virtual reality headset’s entire technical specifications, controller, release date, and a list of games Sony plans to distribute on it.

PSVR Without Parole, a reputable source, provided the most recent PSVR2 leaks. According to a new video released by The Insider on Wednesday, the Japanese gaming giant verified certain specifics regarding the next generation PSVR during its most recent developer meeting.

Sony has revealed that the next PSVR headset will include Fresnel OLED panels with 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye, a 110-degree field of view, and HDR display, according to the insider. If this information is correct, the device will offer a complete 4K HDR display, which is a huge accomplishment for a VR headset.

The future virtual reality headgear is now known as NGVR, according to the insider. The 110-degree field of view will provide users a greater sense of immersion in their gaming experience. It also has a broader field of view than the Oculus Quest 2 and is 20 degrees wider than the initial PSVR headset.

Furthermore, the insider claimed that the hardware supports Flexible Scaling, which allows the headset’s resources to depict the user’s region of focus. Apart from that, the PSVR 2 is said to have Eye Tracking and Foveated Rendering capabilities.

These are useful characteristics that allow the VR headset to put the least amount of load on the hardware possible. These new technologies, according to the source, will allow the gadget to make games seem better “than VR games really should.”

The controls for the future VR headset will be released with it. These controllers do not appear to have an official name yet, but they are said to include adaptive triggers similar to those found in DualSense controllers.

Capacitive touch sensors for the user’s thumb, index, and middle fingers are also expected to aid the controller in detecting what the user’s hand is doing. Furthermore, the controller can detect the distance between the user’s fingertips and the controller’s surface.

Sony is apparently planning to focus PSVR 2 games on console-quality AAA titles. The startup looks to be focusing on hybrid games that can be played on both PSVR and flatscreens.

Aside from that, it’s expected that Sony would remake a number of PSVR1 games for its next-generation VR gear.

