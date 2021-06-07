PS5 Restocks at Walmart, Newegg, Amazon, Costco, and Other Retailers

Those hoping to purchase one of Sony’s Playstation 5 systems are in luck, since both Newegg and Walmart presently have stock.

If you’re ready to pay upwards of $1,000 for the rare gear, you can get the regular edition PS5 from either outlet’s online storefront at the time of writing.

Here’s a summary of the current PS5 stock information from other stores.

PS5 Restock at Newegg

There are a few alternatives for obtaining PS5s from Newegg at the time of writing, with the regular version costing $1,079.99. Alternatively, the store sells Japanese imports of both the disk and the digicam.