PS5 restock updates from Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon, PS Direct, Antonline, and other retailers.

Over the last week, PS5 restocks have been scarce, leaving you with few alternatives for getting your hands on Sony’s next-generation hardware.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent data.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

As we previously reported, prominent console tracker Matt Swider predicts a PS5 resupply at Best Buy in the near future.

The only difficulty is that Best Buy’s restocking patterns have become increasingly erratic in recent months, necessitating ongoing vigilance. According to Swider’s sources (who are in charge of maintaining the retailer’s inventory levels), the “add to cart” button could be available any day now.

This website will continue to follow the situation and will update any new information as it becomes available.

Restocking PS5 at Target

On Tuesday, August 10, a few Target shops were selling PS5s, but this was not a countrywide refill.

Units were only available in specific areas, and placing an order was solely reliant on your ZIP code. You might be able to purchase the console if a nearby store has it in stock. The “add to cart” button would otherwise be greyed out.

Even if you were in one of the lucky places, PS5 supplies were extremely limited, thus your chances of receiving one were still tiny.

There is currently no information on when the next proper Target resupply will take place. The merchant, on the other hand, always releases new units between 7 and 8 a.m. ET, so we can limit it down to the morning.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart has neglected to replace its PS5 inventory, despite replacing it last week.

In general, the outlet schedules its drops every two weeks, and they almost always happen on Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET (with a few outliers). As a result, we may assume that the next resupply will take place on August 19 in the afternoon.

That said, on August 12, it’s worth keeping a watch on Walmart’s social media outlets in case there’s a surprise announcement.

