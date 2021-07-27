PS Plus Games for August 2021 are accidentally revealed on the PlayStation website.

On the last Wednesday of the current month, Sony usually announces the list of games it expects to give away for free the following month. However, it looks that the corporation let the cat out of the bag a little too soon, as the PlayStation website’s list of August 2021 PS Plus games was changed ahead of the formal announcement.

Sony has two free PlayStation 4 titles and one free PlayStation 5 game, according to a screenshot released on Neogaf. Despite the fact that the corporation acted quickly to correct the error, the cat is already out of the bag. Players may be able to get their hands on these leaked games for free if nothing changes between now and July 28.

“Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville” and “Tennis World Tour 2” are among the leaked August 2021 PS Plus games for PlayStation 4. PS5 owners with PS Plus subscriptions will be able to download “Hunter’s Arena: Legends” for free next month.

Hunte’s Arena: Legends was mentioned as a bonus PS5 game on the PlayStation website. This means that the PS Plus deal is only available for the PS5 version of the game, not the PS4 edition.

It was previously announced on the PlayStation site that “Hunter’s Arena: Legends” would be one of the free PS Plus games for August 2021, and that it would be available for both PS4 and PS5 users.

The current disclosure, it appears, contradicts the blog post in question. On August 3, “Hunter’s Arena: Legends,” a 30-player battle royale game for Steam, will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Big Ant Studios’ “Tennis World Tour 2” is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC.

In September of 2020, the game was launched. The game’s next-generation version was released in March 2021.

“Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville,” on the other hand, is a third-person shooter developed by PopCap for Electronic Arts. In September 2019, the game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

PS Plus, or PlayStation Plus, is a PlayStation paid subscription service. Every month, it gives subscribers two free PlayStation 4 games to download.